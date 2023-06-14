Carl, The Grumpy Man From UP, Is About To Make A Big Pixar Return

Entitled Dug Days: Carls Date, it appears that Carl and Dug are still happily living together as Carl is prepared to navigate the dating world after losing Ellie all those years ago (no, don't make me think about the first ten minutes again, it's too sad)

In the trailer, Carl (voiced by Ed Asner) is preparing for a date and asking Dug (Bob Peterson) for advice on this that are fun.

Dug replies: "Fun is digging in the dirt and destroying your flowers!"

To make this short even more prone to misty eyes, it is the last performance by the great Ed Asner before he passed away in August of 2021, however, Bob Peterson confirmed the actor was able to record the script before he died.

"A new episode of Dug Days is on its way in 2023! It's called 'Carl's Date,' and we are so excited to share it with you all," he tweeted.

"And YES the great ED ASNER recorded new lines for this episode before he passed. He did an amazing job."

The short will be played before screenings of Pixar's latest film Elemental, which follows the tried and true Pixar formula 'What if X had feelings' We've had toys, bugs, cars, robots, and feelings, and now it is time for "What if the Periodic Table of Elements had feelings".

Will it be a hit? All in favour, say Iodine (I), all against, say Sodium (Na)