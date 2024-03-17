The Project

Cara Delevingne’s Cats Survive Fire That Destroyed Her $7 Million LA Home

Firefighters were able to rescue Cara Delevingne’s two cats from her burning home after a blaze destroyed her $7 million home in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old model was not at her American home at the time of the blaze, but in London where she has been performing in the musical Cabaret. Her two kittens were in the home at the time of the fire and had to be rescued by emergency services.

Posting to her Instagram story, she wrote: “They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help.”

“My heart is broken today… I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye,” she added. “So cherish what you have.”

The fire was reported to emergency services at around 4 am.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told Page Six: “We have no reports of any animals being injured and once we did an extensive search of the property, we did not find any that were injured.”

It has been reported that the fire took two hours to put out, with 94 people tackling the blaze.

One firefighter was injured whilst climbing up a ladder to quell the flames, while another suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Delevingne’s parents Pandora and Charles believe the fire was started by an electrical fault, but the LA Fire Department has not disclosed what has started the blaze.

