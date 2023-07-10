Cara Delevingne Snubs F1 Commentator Martin Brundle, Sparking Backlash Online

Former British racing driver turned commentator Martin Brundle is known for his brief but hilarious grid interviews.

And this time, it was an attempted interview with Cara Delevingne at the British Grand Prix that had racing fans slamming the model’s behaviour.

Brundle approaches Delevingne whilst she is with a representative. “She doesn’t want to talk? But that’s the deal now. Everybody talks on the grid.”

He then turns to her and asks, “Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1. The deal is everybody has to speak.”

Delevingne replies, “I can’t hear anything. I’m so sorry.”

“I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting,” Brundle said as he moved on.

“Cara Delevingne BOO YOUU If you’re on the grid you talk to Martin Brundle that’s it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers with Cara Delevingne after her sudden loss of hearing. Get well soon,” Planet F1 tweeted.

There were some defending the supermodel. “At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all.”

“You can clearly see the PR rep say him ‘no’ and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne. He had an out, and he chose not to take it to make a statement.”

The Suicide Squad actress took this moment to defend herself, replying, “I was told to say no, so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides.”

I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx https://t.co/ZIIbrKB0kO — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) July 9, 2023

“Anyway I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think,” she said in a follow-up tweet.