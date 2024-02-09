The Project

Car Yard Offering To 'Scrap Your Ex' This Valentine's Day

Scrap Car Comparison scraps thousands of cars every year, but this year they've announced their "Scrap Your Ex" campaign, allowing jilted lovers to send their exes to the dump once and for all.

The British car yard is offering to spray paint your no-good ex's name on a car, take a happy snap of the special occasion before sending it to the scrap heap where it belongs.

"Offering a unique form of 'car-tharsis' for anyone that has recently gone through a breakup, the 'Scrap Your Ex' scheme is open for a limited time to anyone worldwide who wants to trash the memories of a past relationship or even nominate a friend's ex that deserves to be junked," the company said in a news release.

To get in on the fun, simply enter the name of the person you wish to 'scrap' on the Scrap Car Comparison website. Nominations close on Valentine's Day, and what better way to celebrate the day of love than to send your ex-lover to the trash, where they belong?

"Unfortunately, all of us will likely have been through a breakup at some point in our lives, and we realize how hard it can be to get over and move on. We hope by providing this unique form of closure, symbolically scraping an ex, will help people leave their heartbreak behind for good," said David Kottaun, operations manager for Scrap Car Comparison.

Scrap Car Comparison warns "not all exes may be able to be scrapped, but the brand is aiming to scrap as many as possible."

