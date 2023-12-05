Car Wrapped In Cling Film After Being Left In Someone's Private Parking Spot

A red Fiat, parked outside a home in Wahroonga on Sydney's upper north shore, was wrapped several times over in plastic cling film after it had been left parked in a spot supposedly reserved for a resident.

As if that wasn't bad enough, the raging resident wrote angry messages on the car, including "READ YOU MORON" and "NOT A PUBLIC PARK".

Though in an act of mercy, those messages were seemingly written on the cling film, rather than the car itself. So you know, I guess it wasn't all bad news.

Images of the wrapped-up car were uploaded to one of Sydney's community Facebook groups, where online reaction was divided.

One user asked, "Why the hell would you do that to someone's car?"

Another questioned, "Would a note not have achieved the same result? Seems like an overreaction."

Still, others seemed inspired by the cling film fighter, with one saying, "Fair enough. We have it happen to us all the time and I'm at the point of doing this considering I can't park on the street so I need my parking spot at my own place."

So, next time, think before you park. Because the last thing you need is a furious resident going full "mad-wrap" with glad wrap.