The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Car Wrapped In Cling Film After Being Left In Someone's Private Parking Spot

Car Wrapped In Cling Film After Being Left In Someone's Private Parking Spot

One Sydney driver found themselves in something of a Fiat fiasco after an angry property owner wrapped their car in plastic cling film.

A red Fiat, parked outside a home in Wahroonga on Sydney's upper north shore, was wrapped several times over in plastic cling film after it had been left parked in a spot supposedly reserved for a resident.

As if that wasn't bad enough, the raging resident wrote angry messages on the car, including "READ YOU MORON" and "NOT A PUBLIC PARK". 

Though in an act of mercy, those messages were seemingly written on the cling film, rather than the car itself. So you know, I guess it wasn't all bad news.

Images of the wrapped-up car were uploaded to one of Sydney's community Facebook groups, where online reaction was divided. 

One user asked, "Why the hell would you do that to someone's car?"

Another questioned, "Would a note not have achieved the same result? Seems like an overreaction."

Still, others seemed inspired by the cling film fighter, with one saying, "Fair enough. We have it happen to us all the time and I'm at the point of doing this considering I can't park on the street so I need my parking spot at my own place."

So, next time, think before you park. Because the last thing you need is a furious resident going full "mad-wrap" with glad wrap.

Third Government Detainee Arrested Following High Court’s Decision To Release Asylum Seekers
NEXT STORY

Third Government Detainee Arrested Following High Court’s Decision To Release Asylum Seekers

Advertisement

Related Articles

Third Government Detainee Arrested Following High Court’s Decision To Release Asylum Seekers

Third Government Detainee Arrested Following High Court’s Decision To Release Asylum Seekers

The government’s detainee dramas have escalated to a full-scale debacle, as not one, but three recently released asylum seekers were arrested for alleged crimes a
U.K. Couple Lucky To Be Alive After Their Garden Ornament Was A Bomb

U.K. Couple Lucky To Be Alive After Their Garden Ornament Was A Bomb

A couple in the U.K. are lucky to be alive after discovering an ornament they had in their garden was actually an old missile.
Boy Thrilled With Being Cast As The "Classic Role" Of Door Holder Number Three In Nativity Play

Boy Thrilled With Being Cast As The "Classic Role" Of Door Holder Number Three In Nativity Play

A six-year-old boy from the UK has won hearts all over the world with his excitement for scoring the "classic role" of door holder number three in his school's nativity play.
Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, Hits No. 1 For The First Time Since Its Release 65 Years Ago

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree”, Hits No. 1 For The First Time Since Its Release 65 Years Ago

Brenda Lee has made history with her festive favourite, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time 65 years after the song’s initial release.
Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep

Study Reveals 20 Minutes Of Moderate Exercise Can Make You Feel Better After Bad Sleep

A new study has revealed that just 20 minutes of moderate exercise can help your cognitive performance after insomnia.