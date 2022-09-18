The Project

Car Park Stoush Divides Internet Over Who Was In The Right

Emotions ran high as a stubborn elderly Sydney man stood guard over an empty parking space, preventing a waiting van from taking it.

As the driver of the van attempted to pull into the seemingly vacant spot, the elderly man stood in the space and fended off the driver, who was honking his horn and yelling all kinds of obscenities at the pedestrian. 

After a while, a woman in a ute arrives and the man ushers her into the spot. He even takes the driver seat of the ute to finish the job, all the while leaving the van driver increasingly ticked off over the whole affair. The couple then berate the van driver and walk off, leaving him to find an alternative parking spot. 

The incident was of course captured on camera and has the internet divided over who is in the wrong.

“Two options dealing with people like that, either block the ute so no one can park or go somewhere else and come back to key the car,' one person commented.

While a slightly more forgiving poster said, “People are so toxic, he's not holding the spot for your average sedan he's probably keeping the spot for the ute to load something onto it.”

Hard to say who’s in the right here but my thinking is this: if it’s me in the van and I’m trying to park while some peanut is reserving a spot without a car, I’m in the right.

If it’s me reserving the spot and some impatient tool in a van can’t just move along and find another spot while I wait for my darling wife to return with the ute, I’m in the right. 

Study Finds Four Cups Of Tea A Day Could Lower Risk Of Diabetes
Study Finds Four Cups Of Tea A Day Could Lower Risk Of Diabetes

