Car Owners Fury After Receiving Note From Someone Who Bumped Their Car

A Melbourne woman has been left furious after returning to her car to find a note apologising for bumping her vehicle, but they could not afford to pay for repairs.

A Melbourne motorist has revealed her shock after returning from buying a coffee to find a note left on her windscreen by another driver apologising for hitting her car but failing to leave their details.

The incident happened in Croydon, Melbourne's east, on Friday morning. The woman had parked her car across the road from the Blackworth Cafe while she grabbed a coffee.

"Sorry hit your car, can't afford to pay for repairs," the note read. The woman took to her local Facebook group to explain her situation, hoping to find any information about who could have left it, such as witnesses or local businesses with CCTV.

"Unfortunately, the cafe/shops along there don't have any cameras, but there were a few sitting outside having breakfast that might have seen the person put a note on my car.

"If anyone saw this happen and was able to get any details of the person's car etc. I would really appreciate you messaging me!" her post read.

She also speculated that the person only left the note because people were watching.

Whilst it appears nobody has been able to provide any details to help the woman, commenters were overwhelmingly supportive.

"Disgraceful. Can't afford this? Shouldn't be driving. Best of luck getting your cash from this human paraquat," one local wrote.

"People fall on hard times, but should still be able to be accountable for their mistakes. How disappointing," another commented.

"It's a real dog act" said another.

