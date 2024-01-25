The Project

Captain Cook Memorial Has Ankles Sawn Off Ahead Of Australia Day

A Captain Cook memorial statue has been sawn off at the ankles and a Queen Victoria monument doused in red paint on the eve of Australia Day.

Police are investigating criminal damage to the Cook statue at Jacka Boulevard, St Kilda, reported about 3.30am on Thursday.

Several people were seen loitering in the area about the time of the incident, police said.

Photos posted on social media show the body of the statue fallen on the grass below with "The colony will fall" written in red spray paint on the stone plinth underneath where the statue usually stands.

Port Phillip Council Mayor Heather Cunsolo said she was disappointed it had been vandalised.

"We understand and acknowledge the complex and diverse views surrounding Australia Day," she said.

"We can't condone, however, the vandalism of a public asset where costs will be ultimately borne by ratepayers."

The Cook statue has been taken away and workers removed the feet from the plinth.

Ms Cunsolo said the council had arranged for security at the monument as a precaution from Thursday afternoon.

The same statue was doused with red paint by protesters in January 2022 as an "invasion day" statement.

