Can’t Afford A House? You Might Have Enough Dough For A Virtual House

With interest rates and rental prices on the rise, purchasing a home may seem like a pipe dream. As a result, some forward-thinking (or maybe sideways thinking) Australians are turning to virtual real estate instead.

There has been a massive explosion of highly immersive virtual worlds in which you can shop, play, work, and socialize. Developers' only limit appears to be their imagination.

These are collectively known as the metaverse and the virtual real estate market is booming.

Like many modern technologies, it’s hard to know whether we should feel excited or depressed.

On the downside, you can’t afford a house but on the upside, you might be able to afford a virtual house but also on the downside it’s not real and also on the upside those 10 years of playing Sims has not gone to waste – you’ve never been more ready to build an 8-bit house.

If you’re not sure what to imagine think Habbo Hotel…and stop thinking, it’s really no different.

Much like real estate in the real world, there’s a limited number of plots of land for sale, and it’s all about location, location, location. You can choose between water views or city living.

You can do anything you want with that land: you can develop it, you can create an immersive experience, you can let someone else rent it, and you can create concerts or even a bar.

Virtual real estate sales topped $700 million last year, and investment banks Morgan Stanley and Citi Predict said the market could be valued in the trillions in the near future.

According to experts, we should be wary though.

Jathan Sadowski from Monash University studies emerging technologies. He says crypto assets and virtual real estate are rife with scams and victims have no legal recourse.

“People are constantly losing millions of dollars in crypto assets, cryptocurrency, virtual real estate,” Jathan explained.

“The more that people invest in these assets, the more valuable they seem to become, and that bubble just grows larger and larger and larger, until at some point that bursts.”

Jathan says the market is highly speculative and currently being mostly driven by celebrity hype.

However, several countries are more optimistic than Jathan. Dubai, Seoul and Barbados are setting up government agencies in the metaverse and the city of Miami in Florida is creating a utopian twin city free of crime and climate devastation.

Perhaps home ownership is a possibility for young people, even if it is virtual, or perhaps many of us will enter the Metaverse only to discover we can barely afford to rent a place and have to virtually share a house with a bunch of VR nerds...cool.