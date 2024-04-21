Candlelight Vigil To Be Held To Honour Bondi Junction Victims

Six people died and six remain in hospital after 40-year-old Joel Cauchi went on a stabbing spree at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 13.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Bondi from early Sunday evening.

A first-time mother defending her baby, the daughter of a millionaire advertising guru and an on-duty security guard were among the six people killed in the attack.

Five of the six killed were women - Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Yixuan Cheng, 27.

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old refugee who fled persecution in his native Pakistan, was also killed.

At least 12 others - including nine women - were taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds in the attack.

Six people remain in hospital, including a nine-month-old baby girl.

The vigil will begin with a minute's silence in honour of those whose lives were lost.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it would be an opportunity for people to lean on one another during what had been a terrible week for the city.

With AAP.