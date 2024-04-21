The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Candlelight Vigil To Be Held To Honour Bondi Junction Victims

Candlelight Vigil To Be Held To Honour Bondi Junction Victims

Picturesque Bondi Beach will be the fitting backdrop for a candlelit vigil to honour the victims of Australia's worst mass killing in years.

Six people died and six remain in hospital after 40-year-old Joel Cauchi went on a stabbing spree at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney's eastern suburbs on April 13.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather in Bondi from early Sunday evening.

A first-time mother defending her baby, the daughter of a millionaire advertising guru and an on-duty security guard were among the six people killed in the attack.

Five of the six killed were women - Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47,  Pikria Darchia, 55, and Yixuan Cheng, 27.

Faraz Tahir, a 30-year-old refugee who fled persecution in his native Pakistan, was also killed.

At least 12 others - including nine women - were taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds in the attack.

Six people remain in hospital, including a nine-month-old baby girl.

The vigil will begin with a minute's silence in honour of those whose lives were lost.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said it would be an opportunity for people to lean on one another during what had been a terrible week for the city.

With AAP.

Taylor Swift's New Album Breaks Spotify Record With More Than 300 Million Streams
NEXT STORY

Taylor Swift's New Album Breaks Spotify Record With More Than 300 Million Streams

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Taylor Swift's New Album Breaks Spotify Record With More Than 300 Million Streams

    Taylor Swift's New Album Breaks Spotify Record With More Than 300 Million Streams

    Taylor Swift's new album, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT, has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.
    Neighbours Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award For The First Time

    Neighbours Nominated For Daytime Emmy Award For The First Time

    Iconic Aussie soap Neighbours has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for the first time, nominated for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.
    Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial

    Jury Finally Selected For Donald Trump’s ‘Hush Money’ New York Trial

    A jury has finally been selected for Donald Trump’s ‘hush money’ criminal trial in New York.
    Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

    Kmart Notebook Leaves Shoppers Confused Over Interesting Design

    A Kmart notebook has confused shoppers over its design after some dirty-minded individuals made cheeky suggestions and interpretations.
    The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

    The Eighth Annual Uber Lost And Found Index Is Here And The Findings Are… Interesting

    A list of the most surprising and popular items left behind in Ubers over the past year is here! So, let’s revel in the weird and wonderful forgotten items on the 2024 Uber Lost & Found Index.