Cancer Drug Breakthrough Sees Tumours Vanish In All Patients During Trial

Researchers have been left shocked after a new cancer drug virtually cured every patient during a study.

A small clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) of over a dozen patients with rectal cancer took part in the study of the drug Dostarlimab, an experimental immunotherapy treatment.

The tumours vanished in all of the patients, according to the results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A dose of Dostarlimab was given to the patients every three weeks for six months, with researchers expecting they would still have to undergo standard chemotherapy, radiation and surgery after the trial.

However, at the completion of the trial, doctors could no longer find traces of the tumours.

“It’s incredibly rewarding,” said (MSK) medical oncologist Dr Andrea Cercek, who was part of the research team.

“To get these happy tears and happy emails from the patients in this study who finish treatment and realize, ‘Oh my God, I get to keep all my normal body functions that I feared I might lose to radiation or surgery.’ ”

The trial focused on patients whose rectal cancer was a specific mutation.

Immunotherapy works by harnessing the body’s own immune system to identify and fight the cancer cells.

