The commitment was made last August, with the government announcing the services will also be available to people without a Medicare card.

The initial will cost the government around $4.6 million over four years.

The change will see Canberrans able to access free medical abortions up to nine weeks through some GPs, over Telehealth or at Canberra’s MSI Australia clinic.

MSI Australia will also offer free surgical abortions for up to 16 weeks.