Canadian Waitress Furious After Australian Customers Leave Without Tipping

Okay Aussies, listen up. If you’re thinking of travelling to North America anytime soon, then take note of the following cautionary tale to avoid any cultural culinary conflict.

Vancouver-based waitress Alexis Zarya is going viral after wailing at a group of “cheap” Aussie travellers who ordered a $AU300 meal and then failed to leave a tip.

Zarya slammed the Down Under diners on TikTok for failing to understand tipping culture, promising “never to serve Australians again”.

But, if the waitress thought she’d have the last word, she had another thing coming. With Aussies complaining her video was “rude” and others pointing out cultural differences might be a more likely explanation than bargain-basement-bogans: “It’s prob not intentional, we don’t do that here in Aus, so we find it hard to think to do it”.

The food-based-fracas didn’t stop there.

Alexis explained she “made $83 for my hourly, and $150 in tips”, which many Aussie’s pointed out was a decent hourly wage. 

Another chimed in, explaining “In Australia, they earn about $30/h for service. There’s no tips unless you are amazing”.

There were however some who came to Zarya’s defence, saying it was “poor form” to not make an effort to be aware of cultural expectations when you’re a guest in another country. 

One user responded: “If you go overseas, you gotta make an effort to be aware of cultural differences”. Another added: “Travellers should do better when visiting other countries”.

So Aussie travellers beware. If you don’t understand how to tip in America you might not be served American food! Which to be honest sounds less like a threat than a blessing…

@alexiszaryaNaurrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr ♬ original sound - alexiszarya
