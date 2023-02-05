Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket

Juliette Lamour, a student from Ontario won the lottery on her 18th birthday and made history as the youngest person ever to win tens of millions of Canadian dollars.

What a birthday present, huh? Most of us would have half of it spent in our minds before we’d even yelled “woohoo!” Or woohoó or whatever French Canadians say.

Not Juliette though. It’s so hard to be mad about someone so young winning all that money, and I promise I’ve tried. But Juliette, who bought the ticket because her grandfather suggested she get one “for fun”, told reporters, “Money doesn’t define you. It’s the work you do that will define you.”

That’s very true and I love that sentiment. The work you do will absolutely define you. But Juliette, you can go to work in a Bugatti now.

Instead the student said she plans to invest most of the money with the help of father who works as a financial advisor, and when she’s finished with her studies she plans to travel.

“Once school is done, my family and I will pick a continent and start exploring,” she said. “I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food, and listen to their language.”

She also said she wants to return home to Ontario when she’s done so she can continue her studies in medicine and ultimately give back to her community.

See? I told you, it’s so hard to be mad. It’s like a saint won the lottery.

Image: Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation