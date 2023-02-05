The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket

Canadian Teen's $48 Million Lotto Win With First-Ever Ticket

A Canadian teenager scooped $48 million jackpot with her first-ever lottery ticket.

Juliette Lamour, a student from Ontario won the lottery on her 18th birthday and made history as the youngest person ever to win tens of millions of Canadian dollars.

What a birthday present, huh? Most of us would have half of it spent in our minds before we’d even yelled “woohoo!” Or woohoó or whatever French Canadians say.

Not Juliette though. It’s so hard to be mad about someone so young winning all that money, and I promise I’ve tried. But Juliette, who bought the ticket because her grandfather suggested she get one “for fun”, told reporters, “Money doesn’t define you. It’s the work you do that will define you.”

That’s very true and I love that sentiment. The work you do will absolutely define you. But Juliette, you can go to work in a Bugatti now.

Instead the student said she plans to invest most of the money with the help of father who works as a financial advisor, and when she’s finished with her studies she plans to travel.

“Once school is done, my family and I will pick a continent and start exploring,” she said. “I want to experience different countries, study their history and culture, try their food, and listen to their language.”

She also said she wants to return home to Ontario when she’s done so she can continue her studies in medicine and ultimately give back to her community.

See? I told you, it’s so hard to be mad. It’s like a saint won the lottery.

Image: Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation

Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction
NEXT STORY

Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction

    Lost Goods Ready To Take Flight At Sydney Airport Auction

    A hedge trimmer, a circular saw and a sun lounge are among the more unusual items up for sale in Sydney Airport's revived lost property auction over the next week.
    Beyonce Fans Have Created Online Fundraisers To Afford Tickets

    Beyonce Fans Have Created Online Fundraisers To Afford Tickets

    Who runs the world? Ticketmaster
    French Government's New Pension Proposal After Protests Over Increasing Retirement Age

    French Government's New Pension Proposal After Protests Over Increasing Retirement Age

    French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has offered to soften a planned pension overhaul to let some people who started work early also retire early, in order to win conservatives support for the reform in parliament.
    Princess Of Wales Shares Sweet Baby Photo To Mark Launch Of New Early Childhood Campaign

    Princess Of Wales Shares Sweet Baby Photo To Mark Launch Of New Early Childhood Campaign

    Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has shared an adorable photo of herself with her dad, Michael Middleton.
    Teenage Girl Killed In Suspected Shark Attack In WA

    Teenage Girl Killed In Suspected Shark Attack In WA

    A teenager has been killed in a suspected shark attack in Perth.