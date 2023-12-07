The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Canadian Reporter Hits Back At Body Shamer Live On Air

Canadian Reporter Hits Back At Body Shamer Live On Air

A Canadian traffic news reporter has responded to a body-shaming email she received live on air, gaining praise for her classy response.

Global News Calgary anchor Leslie Horton had received an email from a viewer moments before she was set to go live on air.

Horton had recognised the sender and had a "visceral reaction" which prompted her to respond to the email before she was set to read the traffic news.

The email read: "Congratulations on your pregnancy. If you're going to wear old bus driver pants, you can expect emails like this."

"Just going to respond to an email I just got," she says at the beginning of the video.

"So thanks for that, no I'm not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. And this is what women of my age look like, so if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate.

"Think about the emails that you send."

Horton told TODAY.com that the sender has sent multiple emails to her with the "intent always to humiliate and hurt" her.

She also explained that she did not plan to address the horrid email, but that the "words just came out."

Social media users rushed to post support for Leslie after the broadcast. "Good for you Leslie, very well handled!" one X user said, while another added, "Sorry you have to deal with trolls Leslie. Keep being you & beautiful."

"Ah yes. Grade five. When we made fun of what others wear and lacked the judgement to know better. Cheers to you for beating cancer, Leslie. I hope you are doing well," another said.

Thinking of her on-air response, Horton said, "Maybe I was responding to the pregnancy, no uterus, cancer thing.

"Or maybe it's just the fact that I'm tired female broadcasters - and women in general - are being treated this way. And I would say it hit a nerve because I've received thousands of messages from people - men and women - saying, 'Good for you. This is not right and it needs to stop'."

"I will continue wearing the pants, and I will continue going on TV because you telling me I'm old, ugly and fat doesn't change the way I feel about myself.

"I also believe that your local news station should reflect your community, and guess what? There are other 59-year-old women out there!"

Former UK PM Boris Johnson Planned A Raid On The Netherlands To Secure COVID-19 Vaccines
NEXT STORY

Former UK PM Boris Johnson Planned A Raid On The Netherlands To Secure COVID-19 Vaccines

Advertisement

Related Articles

Former UK PM Boris Johnson Planned A Raid On The Netherlands To Secure COVID-19 Vaccines

Former UK PM Boris Johnson Planned A Raid On The Netherlands To Secure COVID-19 Vaccines

It has been revealed that former UK PM Boris Johnson planned a raid on a vaccine plant in the Netherlands during a COVID-19 lockdown, with plans drawn up to use military action.
Viewers Raise $200,000 For UK Deal Or No Deal Contestant Who Has MND And Won $10

Viewers Raise $200,000 For UK Deal Or No Deal Contestant Who Has MND And Won $10

Viewers of the UK Deal or No Deal banded together to raise $200,000 for a contestant who revealed that he did not have long to live after he walked away from the game show with only $10.
Troye Sivan Named As GQ Australia's Man Of The Year For 2023

Troye Sivan Named As GQ Australia's Man Of The Year For 2023

Some of the world’s most loved stars gathered in Sydney on Wednesday for the GQ Men of the Year awards, with the crown being taken by singer Troye Sivan.
Government Trying To Pass Emergency Laws To Lock Up Former Immigration Detainees After Three Arrests

Government Trying To Pass Emergency Laws To Lock Up Former Immigration Detainees After Three Arrests

Amid a political firestorm, the government is now scrambling to pass legislation that will allow authorities to lock up former immigration detainees, some convicted criminals, who have been released into the community.
Matildas Lose To Canada 1-0 In Final Game Of 2023

Matildas Lose To Canada 1-0 In Final Game Of 2023

The Matildas incredible 2023 has ended on a sour note after losing 1-0 to Canada.