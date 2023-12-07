Canadian Reporter Hits Back At Body Shamer Live On Air

Global News Calgary anchor Leslie Horton had received an email from a viewer moments before she was set to go live on air.

Horton had recognised the sender and had a "visceral reaction" which prompted her to respond to the email before she was set to read the traffic news.

The email read: "Congratulations on your pregnancy. If you're going to wear old bus driver pants, you can expect emails like this."

"Just going to respond to an email I just got," she says at the beginning of the video.

"So thanks for that, no I'm not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. And this is what women of my age look like, so if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate.

"Think about the emails that you send."

Horton told TODAY.com that the sender has sent multiple emails to her with the "intent always to humiliate and hurt" her.

She also explained that she did not plan to address the horrid email, but that the "words just came out."

Social media users rushed to post support for Leslie after the broadcast. "Good for you Leslie, very well handled!" one X user said, while another added, "Sorry you have to deal with trolls Leslie. Keep being you & beautiful."

"Ah yes. Grade five. When we made fun of what others wear and lacked the judgement to know better. Cheers to you for beating cancer, Leslie. I hope you are doing well," another said.

Thinking of her on-air response, Horton said, "Maybe I was responding to the pregnancy, no uterus, cancer thing.

"Or maybe it's just the fact that I'm tired female broadcasters - and women in general - are being treated this way. And I would say it hit a nerve because I've received thousands of messages from people - men and women - saying, 'Good for you. This is not right and it needs to stop'."

"I will continue wearing the pants, and I will continue going on TV because you telling me I'm old, ugly and fat doesn't change the way I feel about myself.

"I also believe that your local news station should reflect your community, and guess what? There are other 59-year-old women out there!"