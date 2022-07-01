Canadian Radio Station Plays Rage Against The Machine Song Non-Stop

A radio station in Canada either really likes Rage Against The Machine or decided to protest after the station played the song Killing in the Name non-stop.

Early Wednesday morning, someone at the pop and soft rock station began playing the song, over and over and over, and by Thursday morning, the song had been played hundreds of times.

The internet, of course, did its thing with some were quick to speculate that the singular choice was a protest against recent layoffs by parent company Rogers Sports and Media.

Those who attempted to call the radio station failed to receive any clarity on the song choice.

The unknown man answering the calls would not explain why they were playing the song on repeat.

“I’m not allowed to say. I’m just a guy in a booth, just letting the Rage play over and over,” he said. “What do you think? Do you like it?”

The incident came a day after the morning show co-hosts were suddenly fired, prompting more conspiracy theories to pop up.

“Our five years on Kiss Radio has come to an end. Kiss is changing and unfortunately, we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter. Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude,” wrote ex-hosts Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu.

Unfortunately for all, the radio station was using the oldest trick in the book: a format change.

“Stunting” has been used on radio for decades as a way for stations to signal a change in programming.

“In keeping with radio’s reputation of being fun, and the format’s reputation as being a tad disruptive, we couldn’t think of a better way to capture our local listeners’ attention than by playing the iconic anthem Killing in the Name by Rage Against the Machine non-stop for 30 hours, and, well … it wound up catching the world’s attention,” Christian Hall, content director at the radio station, said in an email.