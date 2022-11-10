The Project

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Set To Appear On RuPaul’s Drag Race Spin-Off ‘Canada's Drag Race’

The Canadian Prime Minister is set to make history by becoming the first world leader to join any Drag Race franchise.

Start your engines RuPaul’s Drag Race fans, the new spin-off series, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World, is set to make history.  

  

Announced on Twitter on Wednesday, the new series will feature Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, making him the first world leader to appear in the Drag Race franchise.   

  

  

It’s unconfirmed whether Trudeau will sashay his way down the runway, with the new series’ trailer only showing the Prime Minister in a shirt and tie, greeting excited contestants backstage.  

  

This won’t be the first time a politician has featured on the franchise, with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi making her infamous appearance during All Stars 7.  

  

  

Although Trudeau will most likely feature as a special guest, wouldn’t it be nice to see him strut down the runway? 

