Canadian Parents Suing Fortnite Because Their Kids Are Addicted To The Game

Three parents in Canada are suing one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world because their kids have stopped showering and sleeping just to play Fortnite.

A Canadian court has just authorised a lawsuit against Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, after three parents claimed their children had become addicted to the game.  

  

The parents claimed their kids refused to shower, eat, and sleep because they were so addicted to playing Fortnite.  

  

One of the children cited in the lawsuit has played over 7,700 hours of the game in less than two years, playing a minimum of three hours a day.  

  

All children were cited as having behavioural issues when parents tried to limit game time, with some getting angry.  

  

One parent went as far as putting a lock on the computer so the child would stop playing.  

  

The parents claim that Epic Games deliberately developed Fortnite to be “highly addictive”.  

  

It was noted in the court filings that the World Health Organisation recognised video game addiction in 2018.  

  

“The court finds that there is no evidence for these allegations of the deliberate creation of an addictive game,” the judge noted 

  

“This does not exclude the possibility that the game is in fact, addictive and that its designer and distributor are presumed to know it.”  

  

The judge has authorised the lawsuit for any players residing in Quebec since September 1, 2017, and have since become addicted to playing the game.  

