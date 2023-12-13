Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Larry Canam posted the demonstration to his TikTok account @thewhyteelephant, and has garnered over 2 million views.

The wholesome video shows Canam explaining how to use a Tim Tam as a straw to drink hot beverages.

“Just be careful it’s not too hot. You wanna be safe.”

“What happens though, the minute, the second actually, that you take the hot liquid up through this, it becomes molten, like real fast.

“And if you don’t pop it into your mouth, you don’t slam it into your mouth, that’s the Tim Tam Slam. It’s going to end up falling into your hot liquid and you don’t want to be fishing it out.” (A P.S. to the reader: make sure you read that as ‘oot’.)

Aussies rushed to the comments to commend him on his fabulous job.

“You just made every Aussie watching this smile,” one person commented.

“You are officially initiated as an honourary Aussie,” another TikTok user wrote.

Even the official Tim Tam account commented on the video, “An epic Tim Tam Slam,” to which he replied, “Wow thanks for the shoutout, you made my day.”

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, Tim Tams are not easily accessible, with many inquiring about how they would acquire a packet in the United States.

“Once I get a hold of some of these Tim Tams, I’m gonna try this slam! Looks like fun!” one user said.