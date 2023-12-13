The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Tim Tams are the quintessential Aussie snack, but one Canadian Tiktoker has gone viral for showing the rest of the internet how to do a Tim Tam Slam.

Larry Canam posted the demonstration to his TikTok account @thewhyteelephant, and has garnered over 2 million views.

The wholesome video shows Canam explaining how to use a Tim Tam as a straw to drink hot beverages.

“Just be careful it’s not too hot. You wanna be safe.”

“What happens though, the minute, the second actually, that you take the hot liquid up through this, it becomes molten, like real fast.

“And if you don’t pop it into your mouth, you don’t slam it into your mouth, that’s the Tim Tam Slam. It’s going to end up falling into your hot liquid and you don’t want to be fishing it out.” (A P.S. to the reader: make sure you read that as ‘oot’.)

Aussies rushed to the comments to commend him on his fabulous job.

“You just made every Aussie watching this smile,” one person commented.

“You are officially initiated as an honourary Aussie,” another TikTok user wrote.

Even the official Tim Tam account commented on the video, “An epic Tim Tam Slam,” to which he replied, “Wow thanks for the shoutout, you made my day.”

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, Tim Tams are not easily accessible, with many inquiring about how they would acquire a packet in the United States.

“Once I get a hold of some of these Tim Tams, I’m gonna try this slam! Looks like fun!” one user said.

@thewhyteelephant #australia #timtam #ididthetimtamslam #chocolate #biscuit ♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada de 3 Minutos - HarmonicoHCO
States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone
NEXT STORY

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

Advertisement

Related Articles

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

To the relief of thousands of silicosis sufferers and their families across the country, Australia has made a world-first decision today: banning engineered stone.
Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes has undergone open heart surgery at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital.
American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

An American visitor to Australia has detailed her shock at our bedtime routine, revealing she's struggling to get enough slumber down under.
Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

Doritos have unveiled their limited-release alcohol, a nacho cheese spirit made in collaboration with drink company Empirical.
Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

A recent study has shown that over a third of Gen Z and Millennials have ‘menu anxiety’, where they are too anxious to order their food and need to get a friend to order for them.