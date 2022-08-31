Canadian Broadcaster Repordely Fired Because She Has Grey Hair

A Canadian broadcaster has reportedly let go of a veteran female newscaster over her grey hair.

Journalist Lisa LaFlamme has created a huge story by announcing that she’d been relieved of her duties with CTV news. What a scoop! If only she had a TV show to talk about it on…

She said her contract with CTV News had been terminated early, after 35 years with the company. (35 years? So… not THAT early, then.)

LaFlamme had hosted the flagship nightly news program for more than a decade and had made the call to stop dying her hair during the pandemic when she didn’t have access to a salon. (To be fair, I didn’t have access to Target, but I kept wearing underwear.)

LaFlamme’s former employers have denied her departure had anything to do with her hair colour, gender or even her age but don’t seem to have an actual reason behind the decision. Other than her hair colour, gender and age.

LaFlamme has received support from the corporate community, like from the soap company Dove, and Canada’s chain of hamburger stores, Wendy’s, who temporarily changed the colour of their mascot’s hair to grey. So, by support, I meant doing virtually nothing useful.

It does raise the question: Why does hair colour matter when reading the news? Surely whatever colour hair you have means nothing compared to what you’re actually reporting? Why is grey worse than black? Is white better than yellow? Is pink better than blue? Is red better than… Wait, a red-haired newsreader? I think we found the line.