Canadian Blogger Divides The Internet After Demanding Airlines Give Plus-Size Travellers Free Seats

Travel blogger and body positive advocate Jae’lynn Chaney started a petition strongly urging airlines to implement a ‘customer-of-size policy’ to ensure that plus-sized travellers are ‘protected’ when travelling.

“Let’s just state facts, plus-size travellers need more space,” Chaney says in a TIkTok video.

“Many people agree that plane seats are just too small, even for the average sized person.

“As a plus-size traveller myself, I know how uncomfortable and unsafe it can be to squeeze into a tiny aeroplane seat.

“We are not asking for special treatment or luxury accommodations. We simply want enough space to travel comfortably, without being discriminated because of our size. It is truly that simple. Let’s work together to make air travel more inclusive and accommodating for everyone.”

Chaney also wants airlines to be forced to refund plus-size passengers for the extra seats they purchase to accommodate for their size.

In the petition, which has already been signed by more than 5000 people, Chaney wrote “As plus-size travellers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying.”

“During a flight from Pasco to Denver, my fiancé was subjected to hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them, amounting to discrimination. Similarly, on another flight, I was forced to occupy only one seat with immovable armrests that caused me pain and bruises.

“Being forced to occupy only one seat can result in pain and vulnerability to poor treatment from fellow passengers, including hateful comments, disapproving looks, and even refusal to sit next to them.

“The mistreatment of plus-size passengers is unacceptable, and it highlights the urgent need for better policies that protect the dignity and rights of all passengers, regardless of size."

Image: TikTok @jaebaeofficial