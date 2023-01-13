Canada Has Renamed Its Girl Guide ‘Brownies’ To Embers In Aim To Be More Inclusive

In Canada and the UK, girl guides are referred to as ‘Brownies’.

However, Canada has decided to rename the group to ‘Embers’ following reports the name was not as inclusive as it could be, off the back of reports from former members.

The name was chosen with the help of current scouts and adult alumni.

Girl Guides of Canada stated that said it made the change after members said the former name was offensive to them:

“This was a name that made them feel extremely uncomfortable, prompted teasing and racist comments and was a barrier to feeling that they belong at Girl Guides.” the statement said.

Other countries will continue to use the name Brownies at this stage.