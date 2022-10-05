The Project

Canada Gets A New 'Big Thing' And Yes, It Is A Giant Cheeto

And we thought Australia was the best at "big" sized tourist things...

The Canadian town of Cheadle, Alberta, has a new weird landmark, which will be particularly attractive to any, shall we say, late-night smokers of jazz cigarettes.

It's a statue of a giant bunch of fingers holding a Cheeto.

That's right. Statues aren't just for people who did something cool like one million years ago. Now snack foods get the opportunity of being coated in pigeon turd, too.

You might be surprised to learn that these fingers and this Cheeto aren't historical figures and that the whole thing is some sort of promotional campaign from the good folk at Cheetos.

And if you're reading this, Mr Cheeto: good work. You got us. You got us writing about your product. Hell, I'll throw another mention in for free: Cheetos.

The weird thing is that the small town location of this monument is not random.

According to Cheetos, there's an official name of the neon orange powdery residue left on your hands after eating a bag of Cheetos, and it's even in the dictionary. It's called "cheetle".

That's why this statue is in the town of Cheedle.

Because… it kinda sounds like "cheetle".

Oh god. The whole thing was fine until I found out this bit.

I hope no one in at Cheetos hurt themselves with this stretch.

Well, like a real-life Cheeto in a share house, this monument won't be around for too long.

It's up until November 4, and then presumably the statue goes on a tour of ALL the towns that kinda sound like "cheetle".

See you in Cheeble, Choodle and Chibblington, everyone!

