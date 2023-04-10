Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

“We know there are tens of thousands of properties left empty right across the country, said Queensland Greens MP Amy McMahon.

Bringing these homes back into the rental market is a really easy way to boost housing supply and bring down rents.”

It’s a problem plaguing centres across Australia.

Ghost towns are emerging in coastal areas of Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, where about 50 per cent of dwellings are unoccupied and leaving more than one million homes empty at the last census.

“The focus of any government should be making sure that people have a safe place to live, rather than investors making money,” McMahon said.

“For too long, we’ve had a housing system that has focused on the profits of wealthy property investors at the expense of everyday working people.”

The tax is designed to fatten up availability in the long-term rental market.

It’s a tactic tried by Melbourne with a much smaller 1 per cent tax in 2018, but vacancy rates remain razor-thin.

So should landowners be taxed into becoming landlords?