The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

The Queensland Greens want to tax the weekend holiday makers and Airbnb operators, proposing a five per cent levy for those keeping their holiday homes vacant most of the year.

“We know there are tens of thousands of properties left empty right across the country, said Queensland Greens MP Amy McMahon.

Bringing these homes back into the rental market is a really easy way to boost housing supply and bring down rents.”

It’s a problem plaguing centres across Australia.

Ghost towns are emerging in coastal areas of Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia, where about 50 per cent of dwellings are unoccupied and leaving more than one million homes empty at the last census.

“The focus of any government should be making sure that people have a safe place to live, rather than investors making money,” McMahon said.

“For too long, we’ve had a housing system that has focused on the profits of wealthy property investors at the expense of everyday working people.”

The tax is designed to fatten up availability in the long-term rental market.

It’s a tactic tried by Melbourne with a much smaller 1 per cent tax in 2018, but vacancy rates remain razor-thin.

So should landowners be taxed into becoming landlords?

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise
NEXT STORY

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

    More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

    It turns out that people who walk, run, skip, float or swim out in nature are just plain happier and healthier.
    Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

    Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

    An American swimming instructor has revealed the one-colour swimsuit you should never buy for your child.
    Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

    Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

    A professional chocolate consumer has revealed the correct way to eat Easter eggs, and we've been doing it wrong this whole time.
    Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

    Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

    Everything tastes better when you're in a good mood.
    Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

    Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

    A woman in the U.S. has given up a six-figure salary because her employer told her she must return to the office full-time.