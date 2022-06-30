Cameron Diaz Announces Her Return To The Big Screen After 8 Years Of Silence

Cameron Diaz has officially announced that she is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie, with production starting later this year.

Jamie Foxx and NFL legend Tom Brady broke the news when Foxx posted a video to Twitter where the pair and Diaz can be heard talking about the movie.

"I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed a few tips on how to un-retire. And I am relatively successful at un-retiring," Brady can be heard saying.

Diaz replied that she was "anxious" but "excited".

Diaz then confirmed the announcement on her Instagram, reposting the Foxx video.

"Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!" Cameron wrote. "I can't frickin' wait; it's gonna be a blast!"

The last time we saw Cameron Diaz on the big screen was alongside Jamie Foxx in 2014's Annie remake.

After wrapping up the publicity trail for the movie, Diaz essentially disappeared from Hollywood.

Rarely making a public appearance since Diaz said in an interview last year that she was unsure about returning to acting.

Diaz said that her focus had shifted to her daughter and that she didn't want to spend "14 hours, 16 hours of my day away" from her child.

"Will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to, but will I? I don't know. I have no idea," Diaz said in the interview.

Diaz is considered one of the most popular actresses of this generation, and we can't wait for her to return to the big screen.