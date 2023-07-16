The Project

Cameron Caldwell Wins Fadden By-Election

The Liberal party has held on to the seat of Queensland electorate of Fadden in a by-election.

Former Gold Coast City Councillor Cameron Caldwell has won the federal seat of Fadden for the Liberal National Party.

The win in the LNP safe seat came with a swing of 2.4%, a result Labor figures have called “embarrassing” and “lethargic”.

Caldwell will be taking over from former minister Stuart Robert, who resigned from federal parliament in April this year.

The win comes after a Labor party campaign that focused heavily on Robert’s involvement in the Robodebt scandal.

Caldwell said that the main issue for voters was the cost of living crisis.

"We are a party that must return to government in order to restore the faith that Australians have in government keeping their promises," he said.

