Cambridge Academic Trapped In Medieval Tower Uses Eyeliner And Cotton Bud To Escape

After fearing for her life, a Cambridge academic escaped a medieval tower after being trapped in it for seven hours, using only an eyeliner pencil and a cotton bud.

I know what you’re thinking: if she’s smart enough to go to Cambridge, why is she getting stuck in a toilet? Fair question.

Well, this wasn’t any regular toilet in a regular building. No, this was in the residency of former Queens' College rooms of the 16th Century philosopher, Erasmus, where University of Cambridge academic Dr Krisztina Ilko lives and sometimes gets trapped in the toilet.

The historic tower has thick walls, heavy wooden doors and no window in the bathroom. But, as Dr Ilko found out, a lock can be picked by sneezing into it.

Fearing she’d be trapped for days and trying to remember how long the body could survive on water alone, Dr Ilko began shoulder-barging the thick door and even resorted to smashing it with the shower head. But to no avail.

"I tried to bang the shower head on the door, break it with brute force, and shout for help but nothing worked and no one could hear me,” she told the BBC.

“Sometimes when I hear sounds around here I joke that it is the ghost of Erasmus, then I thought I was going to join him and become a Cambridge legend.”

Well, she’s definitely a legend in my book because the good doctor called upon her childhood TV show favourite, MacGyver, and she hand-picked the lock by pushing down on the latch with the eyeliner and used the cotton bud to hook the mechanism and release her from the bathroom.

Good thing she was into MacGyver and not Rapunzel because that process would have taken a lot longer.

