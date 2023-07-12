Calls To Slash Pay For Staff Working From Home

Speaking on 3AW, Kennett argued that public servants working from home should be paid less than workers who must physically attend to a workplace, such as teachers, police, nurses and emergency service personnel.

Kennett also raised his concerns about the ‘divide’ emerging in society since working from home became more common after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I’m worried about the divide that’s occurring between those who can productively work from home and those who have to go to work,” said Kennett.

“It’s a divide we can’t quite understand yet.”

Kennett also noted his issue with the additional costs associated with individuals who attend work in person.

“I’m not suggesting that people who work from home are less productive, but I am saying there are increased costs for people who have to go to work.”

Talking to the Herald Sun, Kennett explained his perspective in relation to the state’s financial situation.

“Clearly, Victoria’s financial position is such that we cannot afford to be increasing salaries, so the most appropriate method is if a person chooses to work from home, whatever the number of days a week, their salary is reduced by the ­reduction in costs they would have otherwise incurred,” said Kennett.

“There will be people making a decision (to work from home) because they don’t have to go through the trauma of driving to and from work, or (taking) the train or something – they save money, and it saves them all that stress.”

A study from The University of Sydney revealed most Australians want to work two days per week on average since the pandemic.

Three in four workers think employers are more likely to support them working from home post-COVID-19.





