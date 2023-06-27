The Project

Calls For Sport To Be Made Compulsory In Years 11 & 12 In A Bid To Support Students’ Mental Health and Wellbeing

There are calls to make sports compulsory in senior high school in a bid to increase mental health and well-being instead of just focusing on HSC scores.

Currently, Sport and Personal Development, Health and Physical Education (PDHPE) are compulsory from kindergarten to year 10.

Earlier in the year, when the federal government announced its half-a-billion dollar investment into student wellbeing, Minister for Education Jason Clare said, “Good mental health and wellbeing have a significant impact on young people’s engagement with education and their learning outcomes.”

“This is particularly important as students return to regular face-to-face classroom learning after two years of disruption due to COVID-19.”

So, could compulsory sport in senior schooling be the answer?

Top sports executives say that ceasing sport in Years 11 and 12 sends the wrong message to students about prioritising physical and mental well-being.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Chief executive of Paddle Australia, Phil Jones, said: “I think it is counterintuitive to have students doing sport until year 10, then not in years 11 and 12, at a time when life becomes most intense, and you need the most support from a mental health point of view.”

Damien Kerr, Head of Sport for Sydney Catholic Schools, highlighted another big issue that students face regarding their sporting skill levels.

He explains to Sydney Morning Herald that there is a lot of pressure on students to be performing at an elite level in order to continue participating in sports, discouraging average players.

“One of the things I don’t like about Australian sport is that you need to be the best.”

“By the time students are 14, 15 or 16, if they’re not at the top, a lot of people drop off.”

