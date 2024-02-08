The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Calls For Negative Gearing To Be Scaled Back

Calls For Negative Gearing To Be Scaled Back

The negative gearing of property has been super-effective at making a small army of well-off Australians even richer, which is great news for them.

But to even the playing field for Aussies who are struggling to pay rent or buy a house, some politicians are screaming for the government to scale it back.

Property Negative Gearing is when a multiple homeowner says to the ATO they’ve spent more money on their investment properties than they’ve made in rent, and they offset the total loss against their salary and pay less tax.

Then later, if they sell one of their spare homes after it’s skyrocketed in value, they’ll also enjoy a 50 per cent reduction on the capital gains tax paid on the profits.

It drives up house prices because people want a slice of the negative gearing pie, and more than 1 million Aussies do it!

“2024 has to be the year we… focus on capital gains tax, and negative gearing handouts that are coming at the expense of renters and first home buyers,” Greens Leader Adam Bandt said.

Right now, because the Albanese government has shown it’s prepared to be flexible with tax policy, some politicians are agitating for change.

“It is part of the reason why we are having a housing crisis out there,” Senator Jacqui Lambie said.

“ I think they have to be on the table!” Senator David Pocock also stated about the changes.

Negative gearing costs the Treasury about $2.7 billion annually, and about a further $19 billion with the capital gains tax concession.

That cash could go towards rent assistance and/or affordable housing.

So far, the government isn’t biting.

Labor is understandably gun-shy after taking negative gearing changes to the 2019 election.

Their changes would have limited negative gearing to new properties only, which would have increased supply and dropped house prices by 12 per cent, according to some modelling.

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married
NEXT STORY

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

Advertisement

Related Articles

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

Russian Man Programs ChatGPT To Become "Dating Assistant" And He Ended Up Getting Married

A Russian bloke has used artificial intelligence to find a wife.
Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

Expert Says There Are Five Scientifically-Proven Ways To Make You Hotter

An expert has revealed the five scientifically proven ways that can make us appear more attractive to other people.
Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

Knives Out Director Shares Tiny Detail That Could Spoil An Entire Movie

Knives Out director Rian Johnson has revealed one tiny detail that could give away an entire movie.
Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Disney+ To Commence Password-Sharing Crackdown

Following Netflix's lead, Disney+ will commence a password-sharing crackdown, starting in the U.S.
Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

Labor Senator Makes History As First Father To Bring Baby Into Federal Parliament

In a history-making moment for the Australian parliament, Labor Senator Raff Ciccone has become the first male politician to have his newborn baby on the floor of the Senate.