Calls For Negative Gearing To Be Scaled Back

But to even the playing field for Aussies who are struggling to pay rent or buy a house, some politicians are screaming for the government to scale it back.

Property Negative Gearing is when a multiple homeowner says to the ATO they’ve spent more money on their investment properties than they’ve made in rent, and they offset the total loss against their salary and pay less tax.

Then later, if they sell one of their spare homes after it’s skyrocketed in value, they’ll also enjoy a 50 per cent reduction on the capital gains tax paid on the profits.

It drives up house prices because people want a slice of the negative gearing pie, and more than 1 million Aussies do it!

“2024 has to be the year we… focus on capital gains tax, and negative gearing handouts that are coming at the expense of renters and first home buyers,” Greens Leader Adam Bandt said.

Right now, because the Albanese government has shown it’s prepared to be flexible with tax policy, some politicians are agitating for change.

“It is part of the reason why we are having a housing crisis out there,” Senator Jacqui Lambie said.

“ I think they have to be on the table!” Senator David Pocock also stated about the changes.

Negative gearing costs the Treasury about $2.7 billion annually, and about a further $19 billion with the capital gains tax concession.

That cash could go towards rent assistance and/or affordable housing.

So far, the government isn’t biting.

Labor is understandably gun-shy after taking negative gearing changes to the 2019 election.

Their changes would have limited negative gearing to new properties only, which would have increased supply and dropped house prices by 12 per cent, according to some modelling.