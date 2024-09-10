The Project

Calls For National Strategy To Improve Dodgy House Builds

When it comes to the quality of Aussie homes, a new report has found 70 per cent of them have some sort of construction issue.

More than two-thirds also have an energy rating of three stars or lower.

The findings have prompted calls to implement a national strategy to improve housing standards.

TikTok’s favourite building inspector, Zeher Khalil, told The Project what to look out for when it comes to buying a home.

“You should focus on the weatherproofing and waterproofing of the home because as soon as water gets into the home, deterioration occurs… it’s the most crucial.”

“Some owners have to spend so much money, for example, ripping up the whole roof, ripping up all the bathrooms, just to meet the minimum standard,” Khalil said.

