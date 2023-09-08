Calls For Movie Intermissions To Return As Films Keep Getting Longer

Especially during a cost of living crisis, if you’re spending the money to go see a film, you want to watch every second of it.

But with movies like Oppenheimer going for 180 minutes, there’s no way you can sit through an entire movie, without eating popcorn that makes you thirsty, thus making you need to go to the loo.

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is set to be released in October, but it too is almost three-and-a-half hours long.

It could be because of director James Cameron, smashing the box office with his lengthy films like Avatar: Way Of Water (192 minutes), Titanic (195 minutes) and Avatar (162), that we have so many directors opting to make lengthy films.

Chief executive of Palace Cinemas, Benjamin Zeccola, told The Sydney Morning Herald, “Ideally, a break would be programmed into the [digital file] for an appropriate moment designed to have the least impact on the momentum of the film and story.”

“The break should be accompanied by appropriate lights and curtain cues to meet safety and professional projection standards.”

Zeccola further explained that manually pausing a movie during a session would breach the contract to show the movie.