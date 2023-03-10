Calls For Life Bans After NRL Star Latrell Mitchell Is Racially Abused During Game

The NRL has launched an investigation into the racial abuse of Mitchell on Thursday night, with a slur made against the South Sydney star in the loss to Penrith.

A teenage fan wearing a Roosters jersey is said to be at the centre of the controversy and subsequently left during half-time.

Mitchell debuted at the Roosters in 2016 and won two premierships at the NRL club before his exit for the Rabbitohs at the end of 2019.

Robinson was on Friday morning appalled by the incident and labelled it unacceptable.

"It's really disappointing. We just don't represent the Roosters in that way. It's not how we want to act as Roosters," Robinson said.

"Whether we like it or not, they were wearing our colours. We have to accept that. But it doesn't mean they are a Rooster.

"If you want to act like that, and abuse people racially like that, then that is not who we are. It's not who we want to be.

"We need to be better than (that). I'm apologising from the Roosters to Latrell, even though it's not directly us. Indirectly one of our fans did that, and it's not right."

Robinson did, however, admit he was not surprised by the situation.

"Because that's where we are still at as a country," Robinson said.

"It's pretty standard. Some people are casual racists and some people are overt like it was last night. That's where we're at.

"People don't like strong Indigenous voices like Latrell. They would rather he stay quiet and in his box and not express it in that way.

"We are still not at a point where we are able to accept really strong Indigenous voices in this country. That's really disappointing."

Robinson also backed South Sydney coach Jason Demetriou's calls for life bans for the offender and their parents.

But as someone who watched Mitchell confront online trolls publicly in 2019, Robinson played down fears the fullback could be driven out of the game.

"He's too strong for that," Robinson said.

"He will get stronger and stronger from this. This isn't the first time we've seen it with Latrell.

"He understands it is part of his life ... He will use it in his way and the right way."