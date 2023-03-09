Calls For Judge To Apologise After Breastfeeding Mother Asked To Leave Court

The woman was feeding her child while observing a matter on Thursday when the judge addressed her directly, saying she was not permitted to breastfeed in court because it was a distraction.

The County Court on Thursday declined to comment on the incident but advocates say an apology is needed.

"This poor woman was made to feel humiliated," midwife and Birth Beat founder Edwina Sharrock told Nine on Friday.

"She felt ashamed and absolutely brought to tears and all because she was trying to help her child out.

"We have worked for years and years to normalise and to say that breastfeeding is the best thing for your baby and we should be supporting women."

People are not allowed to eat, drink or wear clothing such as sunglasses and hats in court.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women are protected by anti-discrimination laws in areas of public life including work, schools, universities, shops or rental properties.

However, the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission's website does not state whether the legislation applies to court rooms.

There should not be restrictions or limitations on when or where breastfeeding occurs, Maurice Blackburn special counsel Emily Creak said.

"It is not immediately clear whether existing anti-discrimination protections would extend to these circumstances - in court where a judicial officer is performing their functions," she told AAP in a statement

"Regardless, for a person to be asked to leave any place - including a court - because they are breastfeeding their baby is antiquated and out of step with community expectations."

Judges are immune from civil liability on the basis of promoting independence.