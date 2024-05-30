The Project

Calls For Immigration Minister To Lose Job Over Visa Chaos

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles is scrambling to find a fix after it was revealed criminals, including serial rapists and murderers, had their visa cancellations overturned on his watch.

So, how did this mess come about?

It starts with New Zealand, which took issue with the former government deporting criminals who, while born in New Zealand, had spent most of their lives in Australia.

When Anthony Albanese came to power, he attempted to rectify the issue with Direction 99, signed by Andrew Giles.

It directed the AAT, an independent tribunal, to review, as primary consideration, a person’s ties to Australia when deciding whether or not to overturn a cancelled visa.

Direction 99 has now been rewritten, but the Coalition saus it’s too little too late, failing to mention that a similar directive, Direction 90, was present under its government, which saw drug dealers and armed robbers allowed to stay.

So can, and should, the Immigration Minister keep his job?

Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie that the government's changes to the Direction had “really watered it down”.

“The changes made by the Albanese government have meant that if you could demonstrate enough kind of attachment to Australia, because you'd been here for a long time or your partner was an Australian, that actually overturned the heinousness of the crimes you committed,” Senator McKenzie said, adding “That is just unconscionable.” 

Senator McKenzie went on to say that “being an Australian citizen is a privilege, not a right.”  

“If you wanna become an Australian citizen, come onshore, fill in your citizenship papers, contribute to growing this country, don’t rape our children, don’t beat your girlfriend, and stop trafficking drugs to our children.”

