Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Speaking to 6PR Breakfast, Australian Catholic University’s Institute of Child Protection Studies director Professor Daryl Higgins, who is part of the Parenting and Family research alliance, said the study revealed the impact smacking had on children when they reached adulthood.

“We found that 62 per cent of 16-24-year-olds had experienced four or more instances of physical punishment during their childhood, so we know it’s still a common experience of young people whose childhood is not that far away,” he said.

The researchers from the Parenting and Family Research Alliance argued in the study, which is currently under review, new laws should be made to make it a crime for parents to smack children.

Currently, 63 countries have outlawed corporal punishment, including New Zealand.

In Australia, laws in NSW state that punishment can not be more painful than for more than a brief moment, and hitting of the neck and head is not allowed.