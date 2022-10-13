The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Calls For Child Smacking To Be Illegal As Study Finds It Leads To Anxiety And Depression Later In Life

Recent findings by the Australian Child Maltreatment study have revealed that 61 per cent of children who were disciplined by smacking were twice as likely to develop anxiety or depression later in life.

Speaking to 6PR Breakfast, Australian Catholic University’s Institute of Child Protection Studies director Professor Daryl Higgins, who is part of the Parenting and Family research alliance, said the study revealed the impact smacking had on children when they reached adulthood.

“We found that 62 per cent of 16-24-year-olds had experienced four or more instances of physical punishment during their childhood, so we know it’s still a common experience of young people whose childhood is not that far away,” he said.

The researchers from the Parenting and Family Research Alliance argued in the study, which is currently under review, new laws should be made to make it a crime for parents to smack children.

Currently, 63 countries have outlawed corporal punishment, including New Zealand.

In Australia, laws in NSW state that punishment can not be more painful than for more than a brief moment, and hitting of the neck and head is not allowed.

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'
NEXT STORY

U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

    U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

    Many British pubs are now offering 'work from pub' (WFP) deals as a means of luring remote workers in.
    Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

    Sesame Street Have Revealed Cookie Monster’s ‘Real Name’, Leaving The Internet In Disbelief

    In shocking news, Sesame Street lovers are finding out that Cookie Monster’s real name is not 'Cookie Monster'.
    If You Are Using The Thumbs Up Emoji On Text, Then Apparently, You Are Being Passive Aggressive

    If You Are Using The Thumbs Up Emoji On Text, Then Apparently, You Are Being Passive Aggressive

    According to Gen Z, the thumbs-up emoji is seen as rude, hostile and even passive-aggressive.
    Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

    Vegan Woman Fined For Not Dealing With Mouse Infestation, Instead Keeping Them As Pets

    An elderly vegan woman in the U.K. has been fined after refusing to deal with a mouse infestation, claiming it went against her "ethical" beliefs.
    Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

    Summer May Be Saved As Bureau Of Meteorology Predicts An End To La Niña

    Summer may be saved on the East Coast of Australia, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).