Call Growing For Liberal Senator David Van To Resign

Former Liberal colleague Amanda Stoker claimed he inappropriately touched her in 2020.

Van has vehemently denied all allegations, saying he is “stunned that my good reputation can be so wantonly savaged without due process or accountability”.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who booted Van from the Party Room, has called for the Senator to resign today.

“I hope he’s able to do that sooner than later and seek the help that he needs,” he said.

The culture inside Canberra is called into question once more as inquiries are beginning to be asked about why the party didn’t take action earlier.