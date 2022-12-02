Call Centre Workers Reveal What Really Happens When You Are Put On Hold

Have you ever wondered what happens when you're put on hold by a phone operator at a call centre? Is the phone operator taking a secret toilet break? Are they playing a quick round of Wordle?

Or, with some ridiculously long Optus wait times, possibly taking an international return flight? Well, now there's finally an answer!

TikTok user Ellenna Walker has revealed what goes on behind the scenes, and her video has now gone viral, clocking more than 215,000 views.

It turns out, they may not actually be sourcing relevant information to your call.

In the video, Elenna's call centre colleague can be seen drying her freshly painted toenails under a UV light.

The caption says, "If you ever wondered why you get put on hold for so long, we're applying top coat".

Let's hope Elenna's co-worker doesn't get fired. But hey, at least her fresh feet will make her exit walk super glam!

The comments section lit up from other call centre workers who revealed their own 'on hold' antics.

One user said, "I used to love putting customers on hold so I could eat my dinner". Let's just hope it wasn't a three-course meal.

Another user said, "We used to put them on hold and go to maccies drive-thru." Hmm, a quarter-pounder with a side of lies!

Let's just hope call centres eventually change that voice recording to say, "Call may be recorded for training and to make you think we're actually doing something purposes." The jig is up!