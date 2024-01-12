The Project

Cairns Pancake House Celebrated For Urging Customers To “Join The Cash Revolution”

A small business in Far North Queensland has been celebrated for their strong stance on cash payments, with a sign declaring “cash is king” and urging customers to “join the cash revolution”.

Helga’s pancake house in Cairns proudly displays the sign by the checkout, which boldly claims that banks make up to $1 million an hour on “payment fees”. 

A photo of the signage was shared to the “Cash is King Australia” Facebook group, where supportive comments flooded in, praising the business for its “awesome” signage. 

The owner of Helga’s, Birgit Machnitzke, told news.com.au that her business was paying over $1,000 in EFTPOS transaction fees each month, before deciding to pass card surcharges on to customers.

Despite the surcharge, Machnitzke said most customers will still pay by card, although the displayed sign has brought about more conversations about the benefits of cash payments.

Customers who pay in cash also receive a five per cent discount.

