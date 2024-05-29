Cafe Sparks Debate After Charging $1 ‘Heating Fee’ To Warm Up A Muffin

The customer shared in a now-deleted Facebook that his $7 muffin incurred the fee when he asked for it to be warmed up.

“A f***ing dollar to heat my muffin? It's cr*p like this that just makes you shake your head and question where it is all going,” the post said.

“The waitress came over and asked if I would like a second coffee. I said yes, but also said I wouldn’t mind a muffin as they looked delicious. With some friendly banter, we agreed that the guilty pleasure of the white chocolate muffin would be worth it. Then I was asked if I would like it heated. Cold Melbourne morning, sure why not.

“The food and service was great, but never forget how you leave people for it’s the last experience or in the case the last taste you will leave in their mouth.”

The receipt showed he had been charged $4.50 for a long black, $7 for the muffin and $1 for a ‘Heat Standard’ fee.

Commenters quickly criticiesd the fee, with one person even recommending the man take his complaint to he ACCC.

But the cafe in question hit back, saying the it was a “mistake”, despite the receipt labelling the fee as ‘Heat Standard’. In a statement toe FEMAIL, the cafe said the customer could have reseoved the issue in person rather than posting about it online.

“We do not nor have we ever charged for any heating of our wonderful baked treats,” a spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately this has become a mountain of an issue that could have easily been resolved without a lynch mob caused by negligence at the hands of an influential keyboard warrior who ironically sells the idea of spiritual life practices and being grounded yet flipped out over a muffin.”