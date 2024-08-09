Cadbury’s Freddo Frogs And Caramello Koalas To Double In Price

Freddo Frogs and Caramello Koalas will jump from $1 to $2. This is the first price change to the product in more than a decade due to increasing cocoa prices.

“Our Freddo Frogs and Caramello Koalas have delighted chocolate lovers for generations,” the company posted to social media.

“Due to the record global price of cocoa and increased input costs, we have adjusted the RRP from $1 to $2, the first price change in over a decade.”

Fortunately, the price of Freddos and Caramello Koalas sharebags will skip the increase.

“Sharebags of Freddos and Caramello Koalas are also available and of great value,” they said.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we strive to deliver the high-quality chocolate you love, made with the best local ingredients.”