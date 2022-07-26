The Project

Byron Bay Locals Want Splendour In The Grass Cancelled Or Moved Over Excessive Littering

In the aftermath of what is now dubbed ‘Splendour in the Mud 2022’, photos have appeared showing all the rubbish left behind by patrons.

In what was meant to be a weekend of enjoyment and easy going, this year's SITG hasn’t quite worked out that way. 

 

We all know of the mud, entry queues and bus issues by now, but recent videos have emerged showing the breadth of waste left behind by campers. 

 

In videos reported by News.com.au, they pan across the festival grounds, the Byron Events Farm littered with broken tents, muddy boots and even abandoned mattresses. 

 

“You guys are coming back to pick this up right?” one video was captioned. 

 

Many commenting on the video to show their distain. 

 

“Grubs,” one wrote. 

 

“Every year there’s entire tents, Eskys, chairs and all sorts of perfectly usable equipment just dumped because grubs lack the brain cells to know how to pack it up or take it to the donation spots,” another comment read. 

 

“I wish there was some sort of way to avoid this.” 

 

The backlash has led to some Byron locals calling for the festival to be canned, with residents commenting in a Byron Bay community group. 

 

“In these times they shouldn’t be able to run it without some strict environmental guidelines. 

 

But it’s all about the money ... as usual,” the commenter claimed. 

 

With all the controversy around this year’s festival, it’s easy to forget how important it is for our beloved music scene here in Aus. 

 

https://twitter.com/DannyjClayton/status/1551762624261820417?s=20&t=iXaZcGFiTzOgei3_2QjXgA  

 

The festival also donates all non-damaged camping goods and gear to Social Futures and Momentum Collective, which redistributes these items to disadvantaged peoples in the surrounding area. 

