Byron Bay Council To Consider Fining Surfers For Not Wearing A Leg Rope

Mat Cassidy was surfing in Byon Bay in February when a loose longboard struck his arm so badly that he nearly died.

The former pro surfer’s arm was hit by a board that shot out of the wash and stuck his so bad his bicep was cut in two.

“I know what fat looks like when it’s coming out of your skin,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH).

“When I saw that, I pulled my wetsuit back, and a big chunk of flesh went flying through the air, followed by a lot of blood.”

In light of Cassidy’s injury, Byron Bay Shire council are considering fining surfers for not using a leg rope.

“Most of the guys who don’t wear leg ropes are posers,” he said.

“It’s all about the look and the vibe, looking very Byron … it’s all about getting to the roots of longboarding.

“But there is no surfer I know who can go a whole surf without losing their board. It’s just a selfish act [not to wear a leg rope] in a place that’s that crowded.”

Local councillor Cate Coorey is proposing new regulations that would fine surfers up to $1,100 if caught not wearing a leg rope.

“When [my sons] were younger, I can’t tell you the number of times, particularly at The Pass, when I had to dive in front of them to protect them from an out-of-control board or an out-of-control surfer,” she told SMH.

“The knowledge that you could get fined does make people think twice,” she said. “You do need a stick every now and then to go with the carrot.”