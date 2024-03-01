By-Election Of Dunkley Could Set The Tone For Australia’s Political Landscape

It’s currently a super tight race, and the results could change the political landscape big time.

The whole shebang is a litmus test on which political party is winning the hearts and minds of the nation.

On Friday, Labor’s Jodie Belyea and Liberal hopeful Nathan Conroy were out in force trying to change some minds at the last minute.

It will be tough going for Conroy, as Labor holds the seat by 6.3 per cent. But Liberals reckon they smell blood.

It’s been a hair-raising campaign, with third-party pot-stirrers Advance spending plenty on ads attacking the Albanese government on crime.

Liberal pollies are now amplifying that by invoking Dunkley-specific crime issues and by throwing out Molotov cocktails like this;

“If you live in Frankston and you’ve got a problem with Victorian women being assaulted by foreign criminals, vote against Labor.”

This Sussan Ley tweet in relation to the arrest of a man released due to the high court’s ruling on indefinite detention. The arrest was later found to be wrongful; and the charges against the man dropped.

ABC Insiders host David Speers tells The Project his predictions, saying "I suspect Labour's gonna win this, that's certainly the expectation."

"Governments often do get a bit of a kick in the shins at by-elections because people they're not changing the government, they're not tossing out the prime minister, they can send a message."

When asked about the controversial billboards, Speers says, "It's always hard to know what's going on in the mind of voters. Both sides acknowledge this, it's really hard to get a read on what's going to happen tomorrow."