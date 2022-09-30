Butter Boards Are The New Trend Taking Over The Food World

It’s the food trend taking over the internet as content creators flex their artistic style in the kitchen.

The latest craze through TikTok and Instagram is all about making the most aesthetically pleasing cheese board.

But, instead of cheese, butter is used instead.

A butter board is constructed by spreading your butter of choice on a board surrounded by high-quality bread, such as a nice sourdough.

The board can contain any type of butter flavour, from lemon-basil to bacon-bourbon.

As with any food trend on the internet, though, how the board looks is just as important as how it tastes.

Many on the internet were confused by the trend, questioning why butter boards are needed.

Will you be whipping out a butter board at the next dinner party?