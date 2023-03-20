Business Class Passenger Sues Emirates Airlines As His Seat Wasn't As Advertised... And Won

If you fly economy, you probably don't like the people in business class.

The sectioned-off part of the plane is a reminder that a rigid class system still exists in modern society and that the proletariat must band together to overthrow the bourgeois to seize the means of production in order to achieve a socialist utopia.

Either that, or we could just add a little extra legroom to the seats in economy, whichever is easier.

As much as those of us who fly up back in the cattle car envy those at the front of the plane, flying business class might not always be what it is cracked up to be or advertised.

Sure, you get champagne on arrival and better food, and if you're flying Qantas, you get a pair of pyjamas that teenage girls get to wear at sleepover parties to let their friends know that your parents are rich.

But the seat and accoutrements might not always live up to what has been advertised, as one man discovered on his flight from New Zealand to the UK.

After paying for a business class seat, the passenger boarded his international flight only to discover that his experience did not come with a mini-bar, updated entertainment system or a fully flat bed as advertised by Emirates.

Now, if you're a regular peasant like this writer and frequently fly in economy, you probably don't have a tremendous amount of empathy. "Suck it up, buttercup!" we hear you muttering under your breath as you seethe with schadenfreude.

However, in the passenger's defence, he did fork out quite a lot of money on the basis that he would be travelling in the new business class cabins, not the old, outdated ones that service the route from Auckland.

Emirates argued that they do not guarantee aircraft types when passengers purchase a ticket, and they also added that the business class seat in their older models do recline to 166.1 degrees (which is an awfully specific measurement that suggests the lawyers for the airline went into the cabin with a protractor) such that "to the ordinary air-traveller the seat made available is equivalent to a lie-flat seat".

That may well be the case, but we did Year 8 geometry, too, and 166.1 degrees is still 13.9 degrees short of the advertised 180 degrees required for a fully flat experience.

However, in a win for the bloke who didn't get much shuteye on his 24+ hour journey to the UK, the Disputes Tribunal ruled in his favour and awarded him $12,579.

"This was the result of advertising a service that they were rarely delivering… the promotional materials were based on an updated/new business class seat and service that is not in place in the older aircraft that Emirates flies to NZ", the Tribunal said.

Of course, none of this really matters to us lowly proles crammed into economy seats in the back of the plane, which is why we must start the revolution to redistribute wealth among the working class.