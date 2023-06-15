The Project

Bus Route 666 To The Polish Town Of Hel Changes Its Route Number To 669

A bus route in Poland has changed its name route number after conservatives complained about its ‘Satanic’ connections.

The town of Hel –pronounced like ‘Hell’ in English – on the Baltic coast has long been serviced by bus route 666.

But an outcry from conservatives has led bus operator PKS Gdynia to change the number to 669 from June 24.

In one catholic publication, Fronda argued, “to present the reality of eternal damnation as amusing in any way is just plain stupidity.”

The route has been popular with tourists, with local media reporting many would ride the bus just to say they’d taken the 666 bus to Hel.

But now the outcry of the change could mean PKS Gdynia could change it back, local media reported.

Seventeen Music Publishers Look To Sue Twitter For $250 Million

    Seventeen music publishers, including Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music and Sony Music Publishing, are looking to sue Elon Musk owned Twitter.
    Netflix has made plans to open its first-ever pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles dubbed Netflix Bites.
    A Queenslander was sitting on the toilet when he looked up to see an enormous coastal carpet python just chilling in his shower.
    A Kmart worker who went viral for his theatrical store announcements said he quit after his bosses reprimanded him.
    Queensland will allow birth certificates to better recognise trans and gender-diverse people in reforms hailed as historic by the Palaszczuk government.