Bus Route 666 To The Polish Town Of Hel Changes Its Route Number To 669

The town of Hel –pronounced like ‘Hell’ in English – on the Baltic coast has long been serviced by bus route 666.

But an outcry from conservatives has led bus operator PKS Gdynia to change the number to 669 from June 24.

In one catholic publication, Fronda argued, “to present the reality of eternal damnation as amusing in any way is just plain stupidity.”

The route has been popular with tourists, with local media reporting many would ride the bus just to say they’d taken the 666 bus to Hel.

But now the outcry of the change could mean PKS Gdynia could change it back, local media reported.

Image: Wikicommons