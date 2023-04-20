The Project

Burns Survivor Sophie Delezio Announces She Is Engaged

Sophie Delezio has announced she’s engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Joseph Salerno.

Delezio, 22, shared the news on Instagram alongside a series of photos taken for Women’s Weekly.

“Here’s to forever with you,” Delezio said.

In the interview with Women’s Weekly, Delezio said Salerno had told her entire family he was going to pop the question on Valentine’s Day.

“I had no idea,” she said.

“Funnily enough, I got a heart painted on one of my nails the week before and joked that it might give Joseph the hint!''

“That’s how little I suspected what he had planned.”

The pair met as Year 9 students and were friends for years before becoming romantically involved.

Delezio captured the hearts of Australia after a car crashed into her Sydney childcare centre in 2003, leaving her with serious injuries. A few years later, she was hit by a car in a second accident.

Image: Instagram/Sophie Delezio

