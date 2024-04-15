The Project

Burnley Concede Embarrassing Goal In Premier League Battle

It's not often a goalkeeper gets on the scoresheet, but Burnley's man between the posts did just that… only for the other team.

Relegation-battlers Burnley couldn't make up ground on the sides above them after a shocking mistake from goalkeeper Arijanet Muric handed Brighton an equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Substitute Josh Brownhill put the Clarets ahead in the 74th minute but Brighton equalised just five minutes later when Muric allowed a backpass from Sander Berge to go under his foot for an own goal.

"It is not his mistake, it is our mistake," Craig Bellamy, Burnley's assistant manager, said.

"It is how we play, we are not going to change. He has scored goals for us doing what he does. It is not an issue.

