Bureau of Meteorology Issues Weather Warnings For Multiple States

The BOM has put a severe weather warning in place for the entire state of Tasmania, where damaging winds averaging 60-70 km/h are expected on Friday, hitting a peak of 100km/h.

Much of Tasmania will also be hit by 15-25mm of rain, as will Central New South Wales and north-east Victoria, as the rain band moves east across the weekend.

Victoria’s wet weekend will also be marred with damaging wind gusts, with a severe warning in place for parts of East Gippsland and the northeastern ranges.

New South Wales is set to experience a vigorous cold front, with BOM warning of possible wind gusts around 90 km/h for parts of the Snowy Mountains on Friday.

Northern NSW and parts of Southern Queensland are expected to be hit with 15-50mm of rain by Saturday.

Brisbane experienced heavy fog on Friday morning, resulting in several flights diverted from Brisbane Airport and a road weather alert.

There are no warnings in place for the Northern Territory and marine wind warnings in place for Western Australia and South Australia.