The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bureau of Meteorology Issues Weather Warnings For Multiple States

Bureau of Meteorology Issues Weather Warnings For Multiple States

Heavy rain and damaging winds are forecast for multiple states this weekend, as a 5000km rain band moves across the country.

The BOM has put a severe weather warning in place for the entire state of Tasmania, where damaging winds averaging 60-70 km/h are expected on Friday, hitting a peak of 100km/h.

Much of Tasmania will also be hit by 15-25mm of rain, as will Central New South Wales and north-east Victoria, as the rain band moves east across the weekend. 

Victoria’s wet weekend will also be marred with damaging wind gusts, with a severe warning in place for parts of East Gippsland and the northeastern ranges. 

New South Wales is set to experience a vigorous cold front, with BOM warning of possible wind gusts around 90 km/h for parts of the Snowy Mountains on Friday.

Northern NSW and parts of Southern Queensland are expected to be hit with 15-50mm of rain by Saturday. 

Brisbane experienced heavy fog on Friday morning, resulting in several flights diverted from Brisbane Airport and a road weather alert. 

There are no warnings in place for the Northern Territory and marine wind warnings in place for Western Australia and South Australia.  

Madonna Sued By Fan For Exposing Them To ‘Pornographic’ Concert Performance
NEXT STORY

Madonna Sued By Fan For Exposing Them To ‘Pornographic’ Concert Performance

Advertisement

Related Articles

Madonna Sued By Fan For Exposing Them To ‘Pornographic’ Concert Performance

Madonna Sued By Fan For Exposing Them To ‘Pornographic’ Concert Performance

Madonna has been sued by a ‘fan’ who believes that the singer and Live Nation “deceived” concertgoers at her Celebration World Tour, by subjecting them to “pornography without warning.”
‘Sweatpant Jeans’ Have Been Dubbed The Gen Z Jegging

‘Sweatpant Jeans’ Have Been Dubbed The Gen Z Jegging

Sweatpant jeans are taking social media by storm, with Gen Z shoppers eager to get their hands on the comfy denim alternative. Millennials, however, claim the popular pants are jogging their nostalgic memories of jeggings.
'Luna' Takes Out The Top Spot For Australia's Most Popular Dog Name

'Luna' Takes Out The Top Spot For Australia's Most Popular Dog Name

A new report has revealed that 'Luna' is Australia's most popular dog name for 2024.
Bizarre Warning On Pancake Syrup Bottle Leaves Shoppers Stumped

Bizarre Warning On Pancake Syrup Bottle Leaves Shoppers Stumped

A shopper has been left baffled after they spotted a confusing warning on a pancake syrup that warned them to keep the condiment away from tractors.
Wordle Is Legally Challenging Geography-Based Spinoff Worldle

Wordle Is Legally Challenging Geography-Based Spinoff Worldle

The owner of the web-based word game Wordle is legally challenging geography-based spinoff, Worldle for its near-namesake.